CSPC Pharmaceutical Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CSPCY) Short Interest Down 41.0% in September

CSPC Pharmaceutical Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CSPCY – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 16,100 shares, a decrease of 41.0% from the September 15th total of 27,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

CSPC Pharmaceutical Group Trading Up 1.3 %

OTCMKTS:CSPCY traded up 0.05 on Friday, reaching 4.00. The stock had a trading volume of 150,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 212,826. CSPC Pharmaceutical Group has a 12-month low of 3.37 and a 12-month high of 5.21. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is 3.92.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of CSPC Pharmaceutical Group in a report on Thursday, August 4th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

About CSPC Pharmaceutical Group

CSPC Pharmaceutical Group Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and sale of pharmaceutical products in the People's Republic of China, other Asian regions, the Americas, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Finished Drugs, Bulk Products, and Functional Food and Others segments.

