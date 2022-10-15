CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on CSX. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded CSX to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $29.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Stifel Nicolaus raised CSX from a hold rating to a buy rating and cut their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $37.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stephens raised their price target on CSX from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on CSX from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on CSX from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $34.42.

Shares of NASDAQ CSX opened at $27.31 on Wednesday. CSX has a fifty-two week low of $25.80 and a fifty-two week high of $38.63. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $30.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market cap of $58.48 billion, a PE ratio of 15.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.23.

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.67 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 29.07% and a net margin of 28.24%. The business’s revenue was up 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that CSX will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is 22.47%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CSX. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in CSX by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,858,620 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $69,722,000 after purchasing an additional 43,570 shares in the last quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC grew its stake in CSX by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 15,860 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $596,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in CSX by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 4,048,856 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $152,237,000 after purchasing an additional 102,504 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in CSX by 34.5% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 10,149,656 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $381,627,000 after purchasing an additional 2,602,708 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new position in CSX in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,462,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.60% of the company’s stock.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

