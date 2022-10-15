CV SHOTS Price Down 10.3% Over Last 7 Days (CVSHOT)

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on October 15th. One CV SHOTS token can currently be bought for about $0.0166 or 0.00000087 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. CV SHOTS has a total market cap of $47.41 million and approximately $196.00 worth of CV SHOTS was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, CV SHOTS has traded 10.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get CV SHOTS alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00003109 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0487 or 0.00000255 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0605 or 0.00000316 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 31.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0438 or 0.00000229 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,254.30 or 0.27475052 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000764 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00010731 BTC.

CV SHOTS Profile

CV SHOTS’s launch date was March 1st, 2022. CV SHOTS’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,849,992,857 tokens. The official website for CV SHOTS is www.cvshots.com. CV SHOTS’s official Twitter account is @cvshot.

CV SHOTS Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022. CV SHOTS has a current supply of 3,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of CV SHOTS is 0.01675673 USD and is up 0.48 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $242.60 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.cvshots.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CV SHOTS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CV SHOTS should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CV SHOTS using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CV SHOTS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CV SHOTS and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.