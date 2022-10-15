cVault.finance Price Down 0.7% Over Last Week (CORE)

cVault.finance (CORE) traded down 1.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on October 15th. One cVault.finance token can currently be bought for approximately $5,812.57 or 0.30444189 BTC on exchanges. cVault.finance has a market cap of $58.13 million and approximately $28,034.00 worth of cVault.finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, cVault.finance has traded 0.7% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About cVault.finance

cVault.finance launched on September 28th, 2020. cVault.finance’s total supply is 10,000 tokens. cVault.finance’s official website is cvault.finance. cVault.finance’s official Twitter account is @core_vault.

Buying and Selling cVault.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “CORE is a non-inflationary cryptocurrency that is designed to execute profit-generating strategies autonomously with a completely decentralized approach. In existing autonomous strategy-executing platforms a team or single developer is solely responsible for determining how locked funds are used to generate ROI. This is hazardous to the health of the fund as it grows, as it creates flawed incentives, and invites mistakes to be made. CORE does away with this dynamic and instead opts for one with decentralized governance.”

