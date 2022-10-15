Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações (OTCMKTS:CYRBY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações (OTCMKTS:CYRBY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 50.0% from the September 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações in a research report on Friday, August 19th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of CYRBY traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3.46. The company had a trading volume of 449 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,038. The firm has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.85 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.13 and a 200-day moving average of $2.90. Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações has a 12 month low of $2.19 and a 12 month high of $4.00.

About Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações

Cyrela Brazil Realty SA Empreendimentos e Participações develops, constructs, and sells residential properties in Brazil. The company also provides consultancy services related to real estate. It offers properties under the Cyrela, Living, Vivaz, and Cyrela Urbanismo brand names. The company was founded in 1962 and is headquartered in São Paulo, Brazil.

