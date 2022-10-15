DA Davidson Trims Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) Target Price to $200.00

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by DA Davidson from $205.00 to $200.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on VMC. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials to $200.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Vulcan Materials from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $199.00 to $189.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $215.00 to $189.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $211.00 to $194.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vulcan Materials currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $208.60.

Get Vulcan Materials alerts:

Vulcan Materials Trading Down 4.4 %

Shares of Vulcan Materials stock opened at $148.44 on Wednesday. Vulcan Materials has a 1 year low of $137.54 and a 1 year high of $213.65. The firm has a market cap of $19.73 billion, a PE ratio of 33.43, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $165.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $163.70.

Vulcan Materials Announces Dividend

Vulcan Materials ( NYSE:VMC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The construction company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.66 by ($0.13). Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 8.98% and a return on equity of 10.23%. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. Analysts expect that Vulcan Materials will post 5.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Vulcan Materials’s payout ratio is 36.04%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VMC. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in Vulcan Materials by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 22,726 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,175,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in Vulcan Materials by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 136,804 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,138,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the period. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in Vulcan Materials by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,110 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $726,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in Vulcan Materials by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 23,063 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,277,000 after purchasing an additional 2,240 shares during the period. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund increased its position in Vulcan Materials by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 3,917 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $720,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the period. 90.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Vulcan Materials

(Get Rating)

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vulcan Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vulcan Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.