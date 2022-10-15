Dai-ichi Life Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DCNSF) Short Interest Update

Dai-ichi Life Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DCNSF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 886,900 shares, a growth of 66.1% from the September 15th total of 534,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8,869.0 days.
Dai-ichi Life Stock Performance
Shares of Dai-ichi Life stock remained flat at $16.71 during trading on Friday. Dai-ichi Life has a 1-year low of $16.02 and a 1-year high of $23.96. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.93 and a 200-day moving average of $18.85.
About Dai-ichi Life
