Dai-ichi Life Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DCNSF) Short Interest Update

Dai-ichi Life Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DCNSF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 886,900 shares, a growth of 66.1% from the September 15th total of 534,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8,869.0 days.

Dai-ichi Life Stock Performance

Shares of Dai-ichi Life stock remained flat at $16.71 during trading on Friday. Dai-ichi Life has a 1-year low of $16.02 and a 1-year high of $23.96. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.93 and a 200-day moving average of $18.85.

Get Dai-ichi Life alerts:

About Dai-ichi Life

(Get Rating)

Featured Stories

Dai-ichi Life Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products in Japan, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Domestic Life Insurance Business, Overseas Insurance Business, and Other Business segments. The company offers individual life insurance and annuities, non-participating single premium whole life insurance, financial insurance and annuities, and group annuities.

Receive News & Ratings for Dai-ichi Life Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dai-ichi Life and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.