Daiichi Sankyo Company, Limited (OTCMKTS:DSNKY) Short Interest Up 33.7% in September

Daiichi Sankyo Company, Limited (OTCMKTS:DSNKY – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 150,200 shares, a growth of 33.7% from the September 15th total of 112,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 158,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Daiichi Sankyo Price Performance

OTCMKTS:DSNKY opened at $29.39 on Friday. Daiichi Sankyo has a 52 week low of $19.39 and a 52 week high of $32.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $29.17 and a 200 day moving average of $26.32.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Daiichi Sankyo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 14th.

Daiichi Sankyo Company Profile

Daiichi Sankyo Company, Limited researches and develops, manufactures, imports, markets, and sells pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers trastuzumab deruxtecan, an anti-cancer agent and anti-HER2 antibody drug conjugate; mirogabalin for pain treatment; teneligliptin/canagliflozin for type 2 diabetes mellitus treatment; lacosamide anti-epileptic agent; prasugrel, an antiplatelet agent; denosumab for osteoporosis and bone disorders; teneligliptin for type 2 diabetes mellitus treatment; edoxaban, an anticoagulant; esomeprazole for ulcer treatment; memantine for treating Alzheimer's disease; and laninamivir for anti-influenza treatment.

