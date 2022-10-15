Daiwa House Industry Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DWAHY) Short Interest Down 63.3% in September

Daiwa House Industry Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DWAHY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a decrease of 63.3% from the September 15th total of 6,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 297,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Daiwa House Industry Trading Down 1.0 %

OTCMKTS DWAHY traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $20.04. 119,391 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 89,756. Daiwa House Industry has a 12 month low of $19.63 and a 12 month high of $34.60. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.27.

Daiwa House Industry (OTCMKTS:DWAHY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $7.78 billion during the quarter.

About Daiwa House Industry

Daiwa House Industry Co, Ltd. engages in the construction business worldwide. It operates through Single-Family Houses; Rental Housing; Condominiums; Existing Homes; Commercial Facilities; Logistics, Business and Corporate Facilities; and Other Businesses segments. The company constructs single-family houses; rents houses; develops, manages, and sells condominiums; purchases, renovates, and resells existing homes; develops commercial facilities; develops and constructs logistics, business, and corporate facilities; and provides real estate agency services.

