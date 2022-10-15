Danimer Scientific (NYSE:DNMR) Earns Overweight Rating from Analysts at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Danimer Scientific (NYSE:DNMR – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $4.50 target price on the stock.

Separately, Cowen decreased their price target on Danimer Scientific to $6.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th.

Danimer Scientific Price Performance

Danimer Scientific stock opened at $2.38 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 5.53 and a current ratio of 6.60. Danimer Scientific has a 1-year low of $2.35 and a 1-year high of $20.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.41.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Danimer Scientific ( NYSE:DNMR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.04). Danimer Scientific had a negative net margin of 104.97% and a negative return on equity of 19.28%. The business had revenue of $12.70 million during the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Danimer Scientific will post -0.88 EPS for the current year.

In other Danimer Scientific news, CMO Scott Tuten sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.58, for a total transaction of $35,800.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 454,136 shares in the company, valued at $1,625,806.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CMO Scott Tuten sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.58, for a total value of $35,800.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 454,136 shares in the company, valued at $1,625,806.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stuart W. Pratt sold 75,327 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.25, for a total value of $395,466.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,519,238 shares in the company, valued at $7,975,999.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 105,327 shares of company stock worth $532,667. 14.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Danimer Scientific

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DNMR. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Danimer Scientific by 22.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,790,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,790,000 after purchasing an additional 1,239,518 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new position in Danimer Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at $7,384,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Danimer Scientific by 1,247.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 773,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,530,000 after purchasing an additional 715,785 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Danimer Scientific by 4,356.0% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 405,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,850,000 after purchasing an additional 396,792 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearline Capital LP increased its stake in Danimer Scientific by 490.1% in the first quarter. Clearline Capital LP now owns 472,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,770,000 after purchasing an additional 392,665 shares during the last quarter. 44.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Danimer Scientific

Danimer Scientific, Inc, a performance polymer company, develops, produces, and provides bioplastic replacements for traditional petroleum-based plastics. It produces polyhydroxyalkanoate, a biodegradable plastic feedstock alternative used in a range of plastic applications, including films, straws, food containers, and other things under the Nodax brand name; polylactic acid-based resins for coating disposable paper cups; and other biopolymers.

