Danone (EPA:BN) PT Set at €41.00 by UBS Group

UBS Group set a €41.00 ($41.84) price objective on Danone (EPA:BN – Get Rating) in a research note released on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on BN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €70.00 ($71.43) price target on Danone in a report on Monday, September 26th. Morgan Stanley set a €55.00 ($56.12) target price on Danone in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €51.00 ($52.04) target price on Danone in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €59.00 ($60.20) target price on Danone in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €58.00 ($59.18) target price on Danone in a report on Tuesday, September 27th.

Danone Stock Performance

Shares of EPA BN traded up €0.29 ($0.30) during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching €47.98 ($48.95). 1,489,902 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,940,000. Danone has a 52-week low of €61.87 ($63.13) and a 52-week high of €72.13 ($73.60). The company’s 50-day moving average is €50.93 and its 200-day moving average is €52.78.

Danone Company Profile

Danone SA operates in the food and beverage industry in Europe, Noram, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The company operates through three segments: Essential Dairy & Plant-Based, Specialized Nutrition, and Waters. It produces and distributes yogurts; milk products; coffee creamers, drinks, and beverages; plant-based products; and ice creams, desserts, and nutritional powdered protein products under the Actimel, Activia, Alpro, Aptamil, Danette, Danio, Danonino, evian, Nutricia, Nutrilon, Volvic, as well as under the licensed brands, including International Delight, Dunkin' Donuts, and Bailey's.

