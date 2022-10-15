Davide Campari-Milano (OTCMKTS:DVDCY) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $9.85

Davide Campari-Milano S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:DVDCY – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.85 and traded as high as $9.85. Davide Campari-Milano shares last traded at $9.85, with a volume of 3,900 shares traded.
Davide Campari-Milano Price Performance
The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.85. The company has a market cap of $11.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.88 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.49.
About Davide Campari-Milano
Davide Campari-Milano S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and trades in alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes aperitifs, vodka, whisky, tequila, rum, gin, liqueurs, sparkling and still wines, and ready to drink products under approximately 50 brands.
