Decentralized Social (DESO) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $793,033.00

Decentralized Social (DESO) traded down 1.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on October 15th. Decentralized Social has a total market cap of $173.50 million and approximately $793,033.00 worth of Decentralized Social was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Decentralized Social coin can now be bought for $16.47 or 0.00086142 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Decentralized Social has traded down 17% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Decentralized Social Profile

Decentralized Social launched on March 1st, 2021. Decentralized Social’s total supply is 10,808,492 coins and its circulating supply is 10,532,253 coins. The Reddit community for Decentralized Social is https://reddit.com/r/deso and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Decentralized Social’s official Twitter account is @desoprotocol. The official website for Decentralized Social is deso.com. Decentralized Social’s official message board is blog.deso.com.

Decentralized Social Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DeSo is a layer-1 blockchain built from the ground up to scale decentralized social applications to one billion users.Discord”

