Decentralized Social Trading 13.9% Lower Over Last 7 Days (DESO)

Decentralized Social (DESO) traded down 2.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on October 15th. Decentralized Social has a market cap of $179.89 million and $1.37 million worth of Decentralized Social was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Decentralized Social has traded 13.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Decentralized Social coin can now be bought for about $17.08 or 0.00089157 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Decentralized Social Coin Profile

Decentralized Social’s genesis date was March 1st, 2021. Decentralized Social’s total supply is 10,808,492 coins and its circulating supply is 10,532,253 coins. Decentralized Social’s official message board is blog.deso.com. The Reddit community for Decentralized Social is https://reddit.com/r/deso and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Decentralized Social’s official Twitter account is @desoprotocol. Decentralized Social’s official website is deso.com.

Buying and Selling Decentralized Social

According to CryptoCompare, “DeSo is a layer-1 blockchain built from the ground up to scale decentralized social applications to one billion users.Discord”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decentralized Social directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Decentralized Social should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Decentralized Social using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

