DEI 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $9,272.00 (DEI)

DEI (DEI) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on October 15th. In the last week, DEI has traded 4.4% lower against the dollar. One DEI token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000649 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. DEI has a market capitalization of $922.85 million and $9,272.00 worth of DEI was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get DEI alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0589 or 0.00000309 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.46 or 0.00023378 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.65 or 0.00265660 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00004011 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001301 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.19 or 0.00016712 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

DEI Profile

DEI is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 3rd, 2021. DEI’s official Twitter account is @deusdao. DEI’s official website is deus.finance. DEI’s official message board is medium.com/deus-finance.

DEI Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Deimos is a peer to peer cryptocurrency with no ICO, no Pre-mine, and no Developer-fee per block. All the developer’s coins were fairly mined along with everyone else. Deimos is a fairly launched blockchain project, secured by a combination of five algorithms Proof of Work (PoW) consensus mechanism, focusing on fast payments for goods and services online (e-commerce integration) with nearly zero fees from anywhere in the universe.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DEI should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DEI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DEI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DEI and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.