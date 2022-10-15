Delivery Hero SE (OTCMKTS:DLVHF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Delivery Hero SE (OTCMKTS:DLVHF – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $74.22.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DLVHF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Delivery Hero from €71.00 ($72.45) to €61.00 ($62.24) in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Delivery Hero from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $73.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Delivery Hero from €66.00 ($67.35) to €71.30 ($72.76) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Delivery Hero from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th.

Delivery Hero Stock Performance

OTCMKTS DLVHF opened at $30.24 on Friday. Delivery Hero has a 12 month low of $25.99 and a 12 month high of $146.07. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $43.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.17.

Delivery Hero Company Profile

Delivery Hero SE offers online food ordering and delivery services. It operates approximately in 50 countries in Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, and the Americas. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

