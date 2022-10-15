Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) Shares Purchased by Narwhal Capital Management

Narwhal Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Narwhal Capital Management’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $1,136,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. acquired a new stake in Delta Air Lines during the 1st quarter worth approximately $502,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in Delta Air Lines during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Delta Air Lines alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on DAL shares. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $47.00 to $35.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $50.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Argus cut shares of Delta Air Lines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $45.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $47.00 to $35.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.85.

Delta Air Lines Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of NYSE:DAL traded up $0.70 during trading on Friday, reaching $31.08. The stock had a trading volume of 22,511,719 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,642,670. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $31.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.01. The stock has a market cap of $19.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 282.55 and a beta of 1.17. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.20 and a fifty-two week high of $46.27.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 13th. The transportation company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by ($0.02). Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 1.43% and a return on equity of 14.26%. The company had revenue of $13.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. Delta Air Lines’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Delta Air Lines Profile

(Get Rating)

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Delta Air Lines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delta Air Lines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.