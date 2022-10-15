Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) Upgraded by Cowen to “Outperform”

Cowen upgraded shares of Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note published on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has $54.00 target price on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on DAL. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $47.00 to $35.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Melius started coverage on Delta Air Lines in a research note on Monday, August 15th. They set a buy rating for the company. Barclays decreased their price target on Delta Air Lines from $45.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $47.00 to $35.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Delta Air Lines currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $49.85.

Delta Air Lines Stock Up 2.3 %

NYSE DAL traded up $0.70 on Friday, hitting $31.08. 22,511,719 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,642,670. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $31.66 and a 200 day moving average of $34.64. Delta Air Lines has a twelve month low of $27.20 and a twelve month high of $46.27. The company has a market capitalization of $19.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 282.55 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.01.

Institutional Trading of Delta Air Lines

Delta Air Lines ( NYSE:DAL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 13th. The transportation company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.02). Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 1.43% and a return on equity of 14.26%. The firm had revenue of $13.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 52.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Delta Air Lines will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines in the first quarter worth $25,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. acquired a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines in the first quarter worth $502,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines in the first quarter worth $29,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new position in Delta Air Lines during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.90% of the company’s stock.

Delta Air Lines Company Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

