Delta Apparel (NYSE:DLA) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Delta Apparel (NYSE:DLA – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Delta Apparel Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of DLA opened at $14.50 on Wednesday. Delta Apparel has a 52-week low of $13.75 and a 52-week high of $33.74. The company has a market capitalization of $100.27 million, a PE ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Delta Apparel (NYSE:DLA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by ($0.19). Delta Apparel had a return on equity of 15.67% and a net margin of 5.55%. The company had revenue of $126.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.10 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Delta Apparel will post 3.67 EPS for the current year.

About Delta Apparel

Delta Apparel, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sources, and markets activewear and lifestyle apparel products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Delta Group and Salt Life Group. It offers on-demand digitally printed apparel products under the DTG2Go brand; silhouettes and fleece products; performance shirts that keep athletes dry under the Delta Dri line brand; ringspun garments; Delta Soft apparel products; and heritage, mid- and heavier-weight tee shirts under the Delta Pro Weight and Magnum Weight brand names, as well as polos, outerwear, headwear, bags, and other accessories.

