DeltaFi (DELFI) Trading Down 0.8% Over Last Week

DeltaFi (DELFI) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on October 15th. In the last seven days, DeltaFi has traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar. DeltaFi has a market capitalization of $86.08 million and approximately $8,304.00 worth of DeltaFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DeltaFi token can now be purchased for $0.0854 or 0.00000447 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About DeltaFi

DeltaFi’s launch date was April 6th, 2022. DeltaFi’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. DeltaFi’s official website is www.deltafi.ai. The official message board for DeltaFi is medium.com/deltafi. DeltaFi’s official Twitter account is @deltafi_ai and its Facebook page is accessible here.

DeltaFi Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “AMM 2.0 for efficient automated market making achieves minimized price slippage, sustainable liquidity profitability and optimized capital efficiency.”

