Destination Wealth Management Acquires 565 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Destination Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 31.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,382 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 565 shares during the period. Destination Wealth Management’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $366,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Texas Instruments by 29.5% in the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 659,880 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $124,368,000 after acquiring an additional 150,290 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,815,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Texas Instruments by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC now owns 2,299 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $434,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, C2C Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,000. Institutional investors own 83.72% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on TXN shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Bank of America lowered shares of Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $190.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Benchmark started coverage on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $205.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $181.13.

Texas Instruments Stock Down 3.9 %

Shares of TXN opened at $148.34 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $135.54 billion, a PE ratio of 16.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a fifty day moving average of $167.21 and a 200 day moving average of $167.51. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52-week low of $144.46 and a 52-week high of $202.26. The company has a quick ratio of 4.24, a current ratio of 5.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The semiconductor company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.53 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 64.02% and a net margin of 43.78%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 9.35 EPS for the current year.

Texas Instruments Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, October 31st will be given a $1.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 28th. This is an increase from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.34%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.33%.

Texas Instruments declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, September 15th that permits the company to buyback $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 10.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, VP Kyle M. Flessner sold 43,068 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.91, for a total transaction of $7,705,295.88. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 66,822 shares in the company, valued at $11,955,124.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, VP Kyle M. Flessner sold 43,068 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.91, for a total transaction of $7,705,295.88. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 66,822 shares in the company, valued at $11,955,124.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Mark T. Roberts sold 2,048 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.50, for a total value of $363,520.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 28,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,054,312.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 57,415 shares of company stock worth $10,241,311 over the last three months. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Texas Instruments

(Get Rating)

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

