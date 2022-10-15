Destination Wealth Management Has $1.48 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR)

Destination Wealth Management cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,515 shares of the company’s stock after selling 215 shares during the period. Destination Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF were worth $1,482,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 4,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,299,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 2,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $714,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 2,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $777,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. raised its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 291 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF alerts:

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF stock opened at $225.81 on Friday. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF has a 52-week low of $220.28 and a 52-week high of $360.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $257.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $259.04.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF Profile

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.