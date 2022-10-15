Destination Wealth Management Trims Holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Destination Wealth Management trimmed its stake in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,960 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 103 shares during the period. Destination Wealth Management’s holdings in Prologis were worth $231,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Prologis in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,172,128,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Prologis by 10.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 51,717,111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,351,279,000 after purchasing an additional 4,861,668 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Prologis by 23.5% in the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 18,488,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,985,801,000 after purchasing an additional 3,513,643 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Prologis by 1.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 97,672,838 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,772,211,000 after purchasing an additional 1,814,967 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Prologis by 14.7% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,297,770 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,662,884,000 after purchasing an additional 1,319,554 shares in the last quarter. 94.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on PLD shares. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Prologis from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $133.00 to $127.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Prologis in a report on Monday, October 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Prologis from $174.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Prologis from $190.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Prologis from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Prologis currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.75.

Shares of NYSE:PLD opened at $99.53 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $73.69 billion, a PE ratio of 19.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Prologis, Inc. has a twelve month low of $98.03 and a twelve month high of $174.54. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $118.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $129.59.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($0.30). Prologis had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 75.72%. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th were given a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.20%.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

