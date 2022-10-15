Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Cuts Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) Price Target to $106.00

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $190.00 to $106.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ALGT. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Allegiant Travel from $125.00 to $100.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Allegiant Travel from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Wolfe Research cut shares of Allegiant Travel from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating and set a $116.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Allegiant Travel from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Melius started coverage on shares of Allegiant Travel in a research note on Monday, August 15th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Allegiant Travel presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $136.20.

Allegiant Travel Stock Down 1.7 %

NASDAQ:ALGT opened at $66.71 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $90.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $120.63. The company has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 25.96 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.49. Allegiant Travel has a 1-year low of $63.78 and a 1-year high of $198.29.

Insider Buying and Selling at Allegiant Travel

Allegiant Travel ( NASDAQ:ALGT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The transportation company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62. The firm had revenue of $629.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $629.22 million. Allegiant Travel had a net margin of 2.23% and a return on equity of 3.51%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.46 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Allegiant Travel will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Gregory Clark Anderson sold 858 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.77, for a total value of $98,472.66. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 42,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,849,606.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Gregory Clark Anderson sold 858 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.77, for a total value of $98,472.66. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 42,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,849,606.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Scott Sheldon sold 914 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.77, for a total transaction of $104,899.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 38,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,439,303.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,646 shares of company stock worth $555,923. Company insiders own 15.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Allegiant Travel

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALGT. Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new stake in Allegiant Travel in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC purchased a new stake in Allegiant Travel in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its holdings in Allegiant Travel by 58.0% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 267 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Allegiant Travel in the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Allegiant Travel in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Institutional investors own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

Allegiant Travel Company Profile

Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 14, 2022, it operated a fleet of 110 Airbus A320 series aircraft.

See Also

