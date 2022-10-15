Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Cuts Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) Price Target to $106.00

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $190.00 to $106.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the transportation company’s stock.
A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ALGT. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Allegiant Travel from $125.00 to $100.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Allegiant Travel from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Wolfe Research cut shares of Allegiant Travel from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating and set a $116.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Allegiant Travel from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Melius started coverage on shares of Allegiant Travel in a research note on Monday, August 15th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Allegiant Travel presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $136.20.
Allegiant Travel Stock Down 1.7 %
NASDAQ:ALGT opened at $66.71 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $90.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $120.63. The company has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 25.96 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.49. Allegiant Travel has a 1-year low of $63.78 and a 1-year high of $198.29.
Insider Buying and Selling at Allegiant Travel
In other news, CFO Gregory Clark Anderson sold 858 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.77, for a total value of $98,472.66. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 42,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,849,606.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Gregory Clark Anderson sold 858 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.77, for a total value of $98,472.66. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 42,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,849,606.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Scott Sheldon sold 914 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.77, for a total transaction of $104,899.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 38,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,439,303.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,646 shares of company stock worth $555,923. Company insiders own 15.10% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Allegiant Travel
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALGT. Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new stake in Allegiant Travel in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC purchased a new stake in Allegiant Travel in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its holdings in Allegiant Travel by 58.0% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 267 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Allegiant Travel in the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Allegiant Travel in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Institutional investors own 87.18% of the company’s stock.
Allegiant Travel Company Profile
Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 14, 2022, it operated a fleet of 110 Airbus A320 series aircraft.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Allegiant Travel (ALGT)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 10/10-10/14
- Is Taiwan Semiconductor A Good Investment For 2023?
- Trinseo Gets A Downgrade But That Doesn’t Stop It From Advancing
- Delta Air Lines Looks Ready To Take Off
- Does the Zillow Stock Forecast Hint Toward a Turnaround?
Receive News & Ratings for Allegiant Travel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegiant Travel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.