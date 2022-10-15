Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Trims Playtech (LON:PTEC) Target Price to GBX 601

Playtech (LON:PTEC – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 607 ($7.33) to GBX 601 ($7.26) in a report published on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Playtech stock opened at GBX 510.50 ($6.17) on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of £1.56 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 500.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.05, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Playtech has a 1 year low of GBX 360.80 ($4.36) and a 1 year high of GBX 775 ($9.36). The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 454.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 507.85.

In other Playtech news, insider Andrew Smith sold 84,875 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 488 ($5.90), for a total value of £414,190 ($500,471.24). Also, insider John Krumins purchased 8,000 shares of Playtech stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 467 ($5.64) per share, with a total value of £37,360 ($45,142.58).

Playtech Plc, a technology company, provides gambling software, services, content, and platform technologies worldwide. The company offers technologies across various product verticals, including casino, live casino, sports betting, virtual sports, bingo, and poker. It also owns the intellectual property rights and licenses the software; provides marketing and advertising, consulting and online technical support, data mining processing, turnkey, operational and hosting, live game, and video stream services; and operates betting shops.

