Deutsche Börse AG (OTCMKTS:DBOEY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Deutsche Börse AG (OTCMKTS:DBOEY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, an increase of 141.7% from the September 15th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 304,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DBOEY. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Deutsche Börse to €197.70 ($201.73) in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Credit Suisse Group raised Deutsche Börse from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Deutsche Börse from €190.00 ($193.88) to €204.00 ($208.16) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup reduced their price target on Deutsche Börse from €182.00 ($185.71) to €173.00 ($176.53) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Deutsche Börse from €200.00 ($204.08) to €210.00 ($214.29) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Deutsche Börse has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $187.59.

Deutsche Börse Stock Performance

Shares of DBOEY traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $15.67. The stock had a trading volume of 166,050 shares, compared to its average volume of 130,422. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.92. Deutsche Börse has a 12-month low of $14.77 and a 12-month high of $18.44. The firm has a market cap of $29.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.70.

Deutsche Börse Company Profile

Deutsche Börse ( OTCMKTS:DBOEY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter. Deutsche Börse had a return on equity of 17.92% and a net margin of 27.90%. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Deutsche Börse will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Deutsche Börse AG operates as an exchange organization in Europe, the United States, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through seven segments: Eurex (Financial Derivatives), EEX (Commodities), 360T (Foreign Exchange), Xetra (Cash Equities), Clearstream (Post-Trading), IFS (Investment Fund Services), and Qontigo (index and analytics business).

