Deutsche Börse AG (OTCMKTS:DBOEY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Deutsche Börse AG (OTCMKTS:DBOEY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, an increase of 141.7% from the September 15th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 304,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of brokerages have weighed in on DBOEY. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Deutsche Börse to €197.70 ($201.73) in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Credit Suisse Group raised Deutsche Börse from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Deutsche Börse from €190.00 ($193.88) to €204.00 ($208.16) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup reduced their price target on Deutsche Börse from €182.00 ($185.71) to €173.00 ($176.53) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Deutsche Börse from €200.00 ($204.08) to €210.00 ($214.29) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Deutsche Börse has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $187.59.
Deutsche Börse Stock Performance
Shares of DBOEY traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $15.67. The stock had a trading volume of 166,050 shares, compared to its average volume of 130,422. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.92. Deutsche Börse has a 12-month low of $14.77 and a 12-month high of $18.44. The firm has a market cap of $29.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.70.
Deutsche Börse Company Profile
Deutsche Börse AG operates as an exchange organization in Europe, the United States, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through seven segments: Eurex (Financial Derivatives), EEX (Commodities), 360T (Foreign Exchange), Xetra (Cash Equities), Clearstream (Post-Trading), IFS (Investment Fund Services), and Qontigo (index and analytics business).
