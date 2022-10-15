Dfpg Investments LLC Acquires 175 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Dfpg Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,865 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $240,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 0.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 125,681,258 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $18,716,452,000 after buying an additional 520,788 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter valued at $2,925,852,000. GQG Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 48.0% during the first quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 15,431,684 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,297,510,000 after buying an additional 5,007,342 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 2.9% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,904,858 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,623,951,000 after buying an additional 303,726 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 7.0% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,319,525 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,387,864,000 after buying an additional 608,621 shares during the period. 31.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Walmart Trading Down 1.4 %

Walmart stock opened at $130.43 on Friday. Walmart Inc. has a 52 week low of $117.27 and a 52 week high of $160.77. The company has a market capitalization of $354.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $133.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $134.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Insider Buying and Selling at Walmart

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.17. Walmart had a return on equity of 18.95% and a net margin of 2.36%. The company had revenue of $152.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.78 earnings per share. Walmart’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 5.84 EPS for the current year.

In other Walmart news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.05, for a total value of $1,233,401.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,507,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $191,522,030.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.38, for a total value of $587,912.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 268,183 shares in the company, valued at $36,038,431.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.05, for a total value of $1,233,401.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,507,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $191,522,030.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,156,499 shares of company stock valued at $297,863,113. 47.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Walmart from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Walmart from $152.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $128.00 target price on Walmart in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Walmart from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on Walmart from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.41.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

