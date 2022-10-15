Dfpg Investments LLC Boosts Stock Position in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Dfpg Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) by 14.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,473 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,463 shares during the period. Dfpg Investments LLC’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $1,902,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. City State Bank bought a new position in shares of Airbnb during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Elequin Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Airbnb during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Airbnb by 243.8% during the second quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Airbnb by 181.0% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Airbnb during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. 39.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Airbnb alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.13, for a total transaction of $27,532,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,250,101 shares in the company, valued at $137,673,623.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.13, for a total value of $27,532,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,250,101 shares in the company, valued at $137,673,623.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $275,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 258,703 shares in the company, valued at $28,457,330. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 842,779 shares of company stock worth $99,942,713. 32.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Airbnb Stock Down 3.1 %

Several research firms recently weighed in on ABNB. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Airbnb from $155.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Airbnb from $195.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Airbnb from $185.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Airbnb from $175.00 to $115.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, JMP Securities lowered Airbnb from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $153.57.

Shares of ABNB stock opened at $109.16 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $70.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.65 and a beta of 1.07. Airbnb, Inc. has a one year low of $86.71 and a one year high of $212.58. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $114.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $120.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.58.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.11 billion. Airbnb had a net margin of 16.91% and a return on equity of 26.03%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.11) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Airbnb, Inc. will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Airbnb

(Get Rating)

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Airbnb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbnb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.