Dfpg Investments LLC Buys 34,482 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Dfpg Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 1,987.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 36,217 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 34,482 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for about 1.7% of Dfpg Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Dfpg Investments LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,981,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GOOG. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. raised its stake in Alphabet by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 28,033 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $61,438,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Mill Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mill Capital Management LLC now owns 19,620 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $42,918,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Amica Retiree Medical Trust raised its stake in Alphabet by 147.9% in the 2nd quarter. Amica Retiree Medical Trust now owns 233 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 14,204 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $31,071,000 after purchasing an additional 1,535 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dash Acquisitions Inc. raised its stake in Alphabet by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dash Acquisitions Inc. now owns 6,103 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $13,350,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

GOOG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $187.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Itau BBA Securities started coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of Alphabet to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $187.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $140.00 to $134.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.14.

In other news, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 76,678 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.80, for a total value of $7,729,142.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 226,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,817,592. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 76,678 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.80, for a total value of $7,729,142.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 226,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,817,592. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 855 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.04, for a total transaction of $86,389.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,480 shares in the company, valued at $2,473,459.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 174,306 shares of company stock valued at $18,149,359. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

GOOG opened at $97.18 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $95.27 and a fifty-two week high of $152.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 2.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.27 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.08, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $107.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $114.52.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by ($0.06). Alphabet had a return on equity of 28.65% and a net margin of 25.89%. The business had revenue of $57.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $27.26 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

