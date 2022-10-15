Dfpg Investments LLC Has $1.03 Million Holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Dfpg Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 10,201 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 958 shares during the period. Dfpg Investments LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $1,033,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VYM. Soundmark Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. Soundmark Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,920,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 36,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,752,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.8% during the first quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 5,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $646,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.0% during the first quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 3,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Trading Down 1.6 %

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF stock opened at $97.45 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $103.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.72. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52 week low of $94.59 and a 52 week high of $115.66.

