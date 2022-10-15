Dfpg Investments LLC Has $301,000 Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Dfpg Investments LLC cut its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Get Rating) by 33.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,560 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,421 shares during the quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $301,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ACG Wealth acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the second quarter worth $40,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the first quarter worth $42,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the first quarter worth $61,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the second quarter worth $78,000. Finally, First Command Bank bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the first quarter valued at about $79,000.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Stock Performance

SPDW stock opened at $25.77 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $28.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.05. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 52-week low of $25.13 and a 52-week high of $38.03.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

