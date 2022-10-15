Dfpg Investments LLC Has $5.26 Million Stock Holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Dfpg Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,437 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,444 shares during the period. Meta Platforms makes up about 2.3% of Dfpg Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Dfpg Investments LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $5,257,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Meta Platforms during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Disciplined Investments LLC increased its position in Meta Platforms by 583.3% in the 1st quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 123 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new position in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Dravo Bay LLC acquired a new position in Meta Platforms in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. 61.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.37, for a total transaction of $58,266.54. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,965,289.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 11,718 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.50, for a total value of $2,115,099.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 14,671 shares in the company, valued at $2,648,115.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.37, for a total value of $58,266.54. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 17,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,965,289.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 47,934 shares of company stock valued at $8,482,688 over the last 90 days. 13.59% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Meta Platforms Stock Performance

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Meta Platforms in a research report on Monday, July 4th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lowered Meta Platforms from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Meta Platforms from $280.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Mizuho decreased their price target on Meta Platforms from $325.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Meta Platforms from $225.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and thirty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $241.93.

Meta Platforms stock opened at $126.76 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $340.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s fifty day moving average is $154.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $163.98. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52 week low of $122.53 and a 52 week high of $353.83.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The social networking company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.50 by ($0.04). Meta Platforms had a net margin of 28.16% and a return on equity of 26.52%. The firm had revenue of $28.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.95 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.61 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 9.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Further Reading

