Dfpg Investments LLC Sells 2,922 Shares of Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT)

Dfpg Investments LLC lessened its holdings in Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,181 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,922 shares during the quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC’s holdings in Independence Realty Trust were worth $786,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in IRT. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Independence Realty Trust by 2.6% in the first quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,023 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $372,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Independence Realty Trust by 0.3% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 152,847 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,168,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Independence Realty Trust by 2.0% in the second quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,882 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $537,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its stake in Independence Realty Trust by 85.3% in the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,195 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ACG Wealth increased its stake in Independence Realty Trust by 8.1% in the first quarter. ACG Wealth now owns 8,645 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.09% of the company’s stock.

Independence Realty Trust Stock Down 4.6 %

Shares of IRT opened at $15.05 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.15, a P/E/G ratio of 7.28 and a beta of 0.97. Independence Realty Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.04 and a twelve month high of $28.42. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.00 and a 200-day moving average of $21.81.

Independence Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.72%. Independence Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 86.15%.

IRT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Independence Realty Trust to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Compass Point set a $24.50 target price on Independence Realty Trust in a research note on Monday, June 20th. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Independence Realty Trust presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $26.72.

Independence Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates multifamily apartment properties across non-gateway U.S. markets, including Atlanta, Louisville, Memphis, and Raleigh. IRT's investment strategy is focused on gaining scale within key amenity rich submarkets that offer good school districts, high-quality retail and major employment centers.

