Dfpg Investments LLC Sells 3,164 Shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS)

Dfpg Investments LLC decreased its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Get Rating) by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,595 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,164 shares during the quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC’s holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF were worth $1,430,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LMBS. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC grew its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 3.4% in the second quarter. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC now owns 38,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,876,000 after acquiring an additional 1,287 shares during the last quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC grew its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 1.8% in the second quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 83,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,013,000 after acquiring an additional 1,484 shares during the last quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $226,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 21.7% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 833 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Searcy Financial Services Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $20,846,000.
First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Stock Performance
Shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF stock opened at $47.03 on Friday. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.00 and a fifty-two week high of $50.55. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $47.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.35.
First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Announces Dividend
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (LMBS)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 10/10-10/14
- Trinseo Gets A Downgrade But That Doesn’t Stop It From Advancing
- Is Taiwan Semiconductor A Good Investment For 2023?
- Delta Air Lines Looks Ready To Take Off
- Does the Zillow Stock Forecast Hint Toward a Turnaround?
Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.