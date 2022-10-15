Dfpg Investments LLC Sells 3,500 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JMST)

Dfpg Investments LLC reduced its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JMST – Get Rating) by 33.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 7,097 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,500 shares during the period. Dfpg Investments LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF were worth $359,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 25.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF during the first quarter worth $66,000.

NYSEARCA JMST opened at $50.31 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $50.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.52. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF has a 1 year low of $50.21 and a 1 year high of $51.10.

