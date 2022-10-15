Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday.

DBD has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wedbush raised Diebold Nixdorf from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $5.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Diebold Nixdorf from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th.

Diebold Nixdorf Stock Performance

Shares of DBD stock traded down $0.07 on Friday, reaching $2.54. The company had a trading volume of 656,333 shares, compared to its average volume of 972,987. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.26 and a 200-day moving average of $3.54. Diebold Nixdorf has a 12 month low of $2.12 and a 12 month high of $11.29.

Institutional Trading of Diebold Nixdorf

Diebold Nixdorf ( NYSE:DBD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.60. The company had revenue of $851.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $886.96 million. The business’s revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.10 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Diebold Nixdorf will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DBD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Diebold Nixdorf by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 65,264 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 2,330 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Diebold Nixdorf by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 75,346 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $507,000 after acquiring an additional 3,237 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Diebold Nixdorf by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 28,775 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 3,730 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in Diebold Nixdorf by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 38,083 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 3,994 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its position in Diebold Nixdorf by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 29,680 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 4,498 shares during the last quarter. 84.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Diebold Nixdorf Company Profile

Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated provides connected commerce solutions to financial institutions and retailers in Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Latin America. It operates through Eurasia Banking, Americas Banking, and Retail segments.

