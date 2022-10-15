Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.

DCOM has been the topic of several other reports. Raymond James lowered Dime Community Bancshares from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Dime Community Bancshares to $37.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th.

Dime Community Bancshares Stock Performance

NASDAQ DCOM traded down $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $31.47. 63,992 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 107,157. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $31.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.04 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Dime Community Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $28.36 and a fifty-two week high of $38.35.

Dime Community Bancshares Dividend Announcement

Dime Community Bancshares ( NASDAQ:DCOM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The savings and loans company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.16. Dime Community Bancshares had a return on equity of 14.63% and a net margin of 34.01%. The firm had revenue of $105.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.80 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Dime Community Bancshares will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 17th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 14th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. Dime Community Bancshares’s payout ratio is presently 27.59%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dime Community Bancshares

In other news, Director Raymond A. Nielsen bought 1,798 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $34.18 per share, for a total transaction of $61,455.64. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 37,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,278,058.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Basswood Capital Management, L sold 8,397 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.30, for a total transaction of $279,620.10. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 68,407 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,277,953.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Raymond A. Nielsen acquired 1,798 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $34.18 per share, for a total transaction of $61,455.64. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 37,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,278,058.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 259,923 shares of company stock worth $8,610,956 over the last ninety days. 15.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dime Community Bancshares

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Dime Community Bancshares by 0.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,214,786 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $95,318,000 after buying an additional 10,189 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Dime Community Bancshares by 1.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,445,475 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $84,540,000 after buying an additional 42,009 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Dime Community Bancshares by 4.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,167,447 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $74,929,000 after buying an additional 88,775 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Dime Community Bancshares by 5.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,476,814 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $51,053,000 after buying an additional 81,796 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in Dime Community Bancshares by 229.7% during the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 785,550 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $23,292,000 after buying an additional 547,293 shares in the last quarter. 76.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dime Community Bancshares Company Profile

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Dime Community Bank that provides various commercial banking and financial services. It accepts time, savings, and demand deposits from the businesses, consumers, and local municipalities. The company also offers commercial real estate loans; multi-family mortgage loans; residential mortgage loans; secured and unsecured commercial and consumer loans; home equity loans; and construction and land loans.

