Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Barclays increased their price target on Dine Brands Global from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. CL King reiterated a buy rating and set a $84.00 price target on shares of Dine Brands Global in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Dine Brands Global from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Dine Brands Global from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Dine Brands Global from $106.00 to $97.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $92.00.

NYSE:DIN opened at $66.98 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $69.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.39. Dine Brands Global has a 52 week low of $61.03 and a 52 week high of $95.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.47 and a beta of 1.74.

Dine Brands Global ( NYSE:DIN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The restaurant operator reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.07. Dine Brands Global had a negative return on equity of 38.58% and a net margin of 9.90%. The firm had revenue of $237.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $236.25 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.94 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Dine Brands Global will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 20th were given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 19th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. Dine Brands Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.99%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dine Brands Global during the first quarter valued at $39,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dine Brands Global in the second quarter valued at $46,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Dine Brands Global by 132.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 929 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Dine Brands Global in the first quarter valued at $85,000. Finally, KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of Dine Brands Global in the second quarter valued at $97,000. 99.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dine Brands Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, franchises, operates, and rents full-service restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Applebee's Franchise Operations, International House of Pancakes (IHOP) Franchise Operations, Rental Operations, Financing Operations, and Company-Operated Restaurant Operations.

