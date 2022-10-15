Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X (NYSEARCA:SPXL) Stock Price Up 7.7%

Shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X (NYSEARCA:SPXL – Get Rating) rose 7.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $57.09 and last traded at $56.84. Approximately 1,152,438 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 10,452,898 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.77.

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X Price Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $72.19 and a 200-day moving average of $80.68.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Integrated Advisors Network LLC acquired a new position in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X during the first quarter valued at approximately $233,000. C2C Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X during the fourth quarter worth $347,000. Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X during the first quarter worth $349,000. Westwood Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X by 278.0% during the first quarter. Westwood Wealth Management now owns 8,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,060,000 after buying an additional 6,505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Insight Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X by 133.9% during the first quarter. Insight Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,064,000 after buying an additional 5,084 shares in the last quarter.

About Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X Shares, formerly Direxion Daily Large Cap Bull 3X Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the S&P 500 Index. The S&P 500 Index is a capitalization-weighted index composed of 500 domestic common stocks. Standard & Poor’s selects the 500 stocks comprising the Index on the basis of market values and industry diversification.

