DKSH Holding AG (OTCMKTS:DKSHF) Short Interest Down 22.6% in September

DKSH Holding AG (OTCMKTS:DKSHF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 32,800 shares, a decline of 22.6% from the September 15th total of 42,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 328.0 days.

DKSH Stock Performance

DKSHF stock remained flat at $83.80 during trading on Friday. DKSH has a 12-month low of $80.50 and a 12-month high of $86.06. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.25.

DKSH Company Profile

DKSH Holding AG provides various market expansion services in Thailand, Greater China, Malaysia, Singapore, rest of the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers sourcing, marketing, sales, distribution, and after-sales services. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Consumer Goods, Performance Materials, and Technology.

