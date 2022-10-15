Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on D. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Dominion Energy in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $81.00 to $71.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. TheStreet lowered shares of Dominion Energy from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $96.00 to $83.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $93.00 to $86.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Dominion Energy has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $84.11.

Dominion Energy Stock Down 1.1 %

D stock opened at $64.31 on Wednesday. Dominion Energy has a 52-week low of $61.70 and a 52-week high of $88.78. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.48.

Dominion Energy Announces Dividend

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.77. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.51 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 15.09% and a return on equity of 12.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.6675 per share. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is 100.00%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dominion Energy

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in D. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 70,870,214 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,021,842,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094,535 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 55,640,019 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,371,081,000 after purchasing an additional 3,308,258 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 47,624,439 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,800,906,000 after purchasing an additional 1,393,676 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 28.2% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 28,007,574 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,235,284,000 after purchasing an additional 6,156,960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 21,153,616 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,688,269,000 after purchasing an additional 72,704 shares in the last quarter. 69.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

