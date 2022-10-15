Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) Earns Strong-Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Donaldson (NYSE:DCI – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on DCI. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Donaldson from $53.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Donaldson from $68.00 to $63.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Donaldson from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 1st.

Donaldson Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of DCI stock opened at $50.78 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 2.23. Donaldson has a 1 year low of $46.00 and a 1 year high of $63.15. The business’s fifty day moving average is $52.55 and its 200-day moving average is $51.26. The stock has a market cap of $6.22 billion, a PE ratio of 19.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.21.

Donaldson Announces Dividend

Donaldson ( NYSE:DCI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84. The firm had revenue of $890.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $879.61 million. Donaldson had a net margin of 10.07% and a return on equity of 29.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Donaldson will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 16th were issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 15th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. Donaldson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.59%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Donaldson

In other Donaldson news, SVP Thomas R. Scalf sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.67, for a total value of $361,690.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,351,997.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Donaldson news, VP Wim Vermeersch sold 10,000 shares of Donaldson stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.35, for a total value of $493,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 24,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,217,415.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Thomas R. Scalf sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.67, for a total transaction of $361,690.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,351,997.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.77% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Adirondack Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Donaldson in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Donaldson by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. now owns 518,811 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,427,000 after purchasing an additional 4,842 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Donaldson by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 327,968 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,074,000 after purchasing an additional 7,301 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Donaldson by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,803 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Donaldson during the 2nd quarter valued at $4,346,000. 80.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Donaldson Company Profile

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Engine Products and Industrial Products. Its Engine Products segment provides replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications; air filtration systems; liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube, and hydraulic applications; exhaust and emissions systems and sensors; indicators; and monitoring systems.

