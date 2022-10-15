DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund (NYSE:DBL) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund (NYSE:DBL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 13,900 shares, a growth of 90.4% from the September 15th total of 7,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 46,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DBL traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $13.91. The company had a trading volume of 34,953 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,447. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.71. DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund has a one year low of $13.89 and a one year high of $19.94.

DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 13th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 12th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund

DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund by 866.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 98,497 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,651,000 after purchasing an additional 88,302 shares during the period. Sit Investment Associates Inc. grew its holdings in DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund by 3.8% during the second quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 2,340,592 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $36,466,000 after purchasing an additional 85,127 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund by 177.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 129,114 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,164,000 after purchasing an additional 82,544 shares during the period. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund by 139.6% during the first quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC now owns 76,051 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,275,000 after purchasing an additional 44,305 shares during the period. Finally, Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund by 43.4% during the first quarter. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC now owns 129,150 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,165,000 after purchasing an additional 39,100 shares during the period.

DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by DoubleLine Capital LP. The fund invests in the fixed income markets. It invests in debt securities including residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities, asset-backed securities, U.S Government securities, corporate debt, international sovereign debt, and short-term investments.The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Capital U.S.

