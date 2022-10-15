DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund (NYSE:DBL) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund (NYSE:DBL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 13,900 shares, a growth of 90.4% from the September 15th total of 7,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 46,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Shares of NYSE DBL traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $13.91. The company had a trading volume of 34,953 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,447. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.71. DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund has a one year low of $13.89 and a one year high of $19.94.
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 13th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 12th.
DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by DoubleLine Capital LP. The fund invests in the fixed income markets. It invests in debt securities including residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities, asset-backed securities, U.S Government securities, corporate debt, international sovereign debt, and short-term investments.The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Capital U.S.
