Dover (NYSE:DOV) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday. The firm issued a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on DOV. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Dover from $176.00 to $146.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Mizuho lowered their price target on Dover from $175.00 to $155.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Dover from $135.00 to $132.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Barclays lowered their price target on Dover from $140.00 to $128.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Dover to $135.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $155.00.

NYSE DOV opened at $119.58 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The business’s 50 day moving average is $127.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $131.20. Dover has a 12-month low of $114.49 and a 12-month high of $184.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.21, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.35.

Dover ( NYSE:DOV Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The industrial products company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.06. Dover had a return on equity of 26.94% and a net margin of 13.90%. The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.06 EPS. Dover’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Dover will post 8.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st were paid a $0.505 dividend. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. This is an increase from Dover’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 30th. Dover’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.70%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DOV. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in Dover in the second quarter worth about $25,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Dover by 115.8% in the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 259 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Dover in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its holdings in Dover by 411.9% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 302 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Dover in the first quarter worth about $44,000. 83.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in aftermarket vehicle service, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

