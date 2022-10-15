Duolingo (NYSE:DUOL) Trading Down 7.3%

Shares of Duolingo, Inc. (NYSE:DUOL – Get Rating) were down 7.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $90.33 and last traded at $90.39. Approximately 2,170 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 361,205 shares. The stock had previously closed at $97.53.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on DUOL shares. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $128.00 target price on shares of Duolingo in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Duolingo from $95.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Duolingo in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Duolingo from $95.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.56.

Duolingo Trading Down 15.0 %

The company has a current ratio of 4.45, a quick ratio of 4.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a PE ratio of -36.77 and a beta of 0.06. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.14.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Duolingo ( NYSE:DUOL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $88.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.71 million. Duolingo had a negative net margin of 24.06% and a negative return on equity of 14.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 50.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.01) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Duolingo, Inc. will post -1.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Duolingo news, insider Severin Hacker sold 10,000 shares of Duolingo stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.54, for a total transaction of $965,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 72 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,950.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Duolingo news, insider Severin Hacker sold 10,000 shares of Duolingo stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.54, for a total transaction of $965,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 72 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,950.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Stephen C. Chen sold 673 shares of Duolingo stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.37, for a total transaction of $71,587.01. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 27,711 shares in the company, valued at $2,947,619.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 25,267 shares of company stock worth $2,464,138. 22.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Duolingo

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Duolingo during the 3rd quarter valued at $845,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Duolingo by 120.7% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,000 after buying an additional 3,209 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Duolingo during the 2nd quarter valued at $417,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Duolingo during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,803,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Duolingo by 605.8% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,126,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,596,000 after buying an additional 966,604 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.88% of the company’s stock.

About Duolingo

Duolingo, Inc develops a language-learning website and mobile app in the United States and China. The company offers courses in 40 different languages, including Spanish, English, French, Japanese, German, Italian, Chinese, Portuguese, and others. It also provides a digital language proficiency assessment exam.

