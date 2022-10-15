Dynagas LNG Partners LP (NYSE:DLNG) Short Interest Update

Dynagas LNG Partners LP (NYSE:DLNG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 59,700 shares, an increase of 79.8% from the September 15th total of 33,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 88,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Dynagas LNG Partners during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dynagas LNG Partners in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new position in shares of Dynagas LNG Partners in the 1st quarter worth about $159,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Dynagas LNG Partners by 60.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 43,594 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 16,400 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Dynagas LNG Partners in the 1st quarter worth about $175,000. 7.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE DLNG traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.90. 60,506 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 80,125. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.34 and its 200-day moving average is $3.45. Dynagas LNG Partners has a 12-month low of $2.55 and a 12-month high of $4.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.84 million, a P/E ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 5.30 and a current ratio of 5.30.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Dynagas LNG Partners in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Dynagas LNG Partners LP, through its subsidiaries, operates in the seaborne transportation industry worldwide. The company owns and operates liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers. As of April 29, 2022, its fleet consisted of six LNG carriers with an aggregate carrying capacity of approximately 914,100 cubic meters.

