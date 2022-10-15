e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) Upgraded at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler upgraded shares of e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports. Piper Sandler currently has $46.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $35.00.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on ELF. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of e.l.f. Beauty from a c+ rating to an a- rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. They set a buy rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $43.50.

Get e.l.f. Beauty alerts:

e.l.f. Beauty Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE ELF opened at $39.38 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. e.l.f. Beauty has a 52 week low of $20.49 and a 52 week high of $41.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $38.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.30 and a beta of 1.50.

Insider Transactions at e.l.f. Beauty

e.l.f. Beauty ( NYSE:ELF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.14. e.l.f. Beauty had a net margin of 6.69% and a return on equity of 10.95%. The firm had revenue of $122.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $109.42 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that e.l.f. Beauty will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Kory Marchisotto sold 57,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.97, for a total transaction of $2,300,273.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 159,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,371,218. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 39,744 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.68, for a total transaction of $1,537,297.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 347,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,441,145.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Kory Marchisotto sold 57,550 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.97, for a total transaction of $2,300,273.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 159,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,371,218. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 504,540 shares of company stock valued at $18,734,973. Corporate insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of e.l.f. Beauty

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ELF. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 3,885.5% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 812,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,974,000 after buying an additional 791,641 shares during the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 169.7% in the second quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 843,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,885,000 after buying an additional 530,838 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 31.8% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,700,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,924,000 after buying an additional 410,754 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 25.7% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,188,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,472,000 after buying an additional 242,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in e.l.f. Beauty during the second quarter valued at $6,750,000. Institutional investors own 94.61% of the company’s stock.

About e.l.f. Beauty

(Get Rating)

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. Cosmetics, e.l.f. Skin, Well People, and Keys Soulcare brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, face, paw, and skin care products. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States, and internationally primarily through distributors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for e.l.f. Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for e.l.f. Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.