E.On Se (OTCMKTS:EONGY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

E.On Se (OTCMKTS:EONGY – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the ten research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $11.30.

A number of research firms have recently commented on EONGY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on E.On from €12.50 ($12.76) to €10.50 ($10.71) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Berenberg Bank dropped their price target on E.On from €13.00 ($13.27) to €12.50 ($12.76) in a research report on Friday, July 15th.

E.On stock opened at $7.58 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.77 billion, a PE ratio of 3.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.66. E.On has a 12 month low of $7.11 and a 12 month high of $14.18. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

E.On ( OTCMKTS:EONGY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $24.87 billion during the quarter. E.On had a return on equity of 10.94% and a net margin of 4.53%. On average, analysts anticipate that E.On will post 0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Sweden, the Netherlands, Belgium, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Energy Networks and Customer Solutions. The Energy Networks segment operates power and gas distribution networks, as well as provides maintenance, repairs, and related services.

