E.On Se (OTCMKTS:EONGY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

E.On Se (OTCMKTS:EONGY – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the ten research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $11.30.
A number of research firms have recently commented on EONGY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on E.On from €12.50 ($12.76) to €10.50 ($10.71) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Berenberg Bank dropped their price target on E.On from €13.00 ($13.27) to €12.50 ($12.76) in a research report on Friday, July 15th.
E.On Stock Up 1.7 %
E.On stock opened at $7.58 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.77 billion, a PE ratio of 3.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.66. E.On has a 12 month low of $7.11 and a 12 month high of $14.18. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.95.
E.On Company Profile
E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Sweden, the Netherlands, Belgium, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Energy Networks and Customer Solutions. The Energy Networks segment operates power and gas distribution networks, as well as provides maintenance, repairs, and related services.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on E.On (EONGY)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 10/10-10/14
- Trinseo Gets A Downgrade But That Doesn’t Stop It From Advancing
- Is Taiwan Semiconductor A Good Investment For 2023?
- Delta Air Lines Looks Ready To Take Off
- Does the Zillow Stock Forecast Hint Toward a Turnaround?
Receive News & Ratings for E.On Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for E.On and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.