EAC (EAC) Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $231.24 Million

EAC (EAC) traded down 0.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on October 15th. EAC has a total market capitalization of $231.24 million and approximately $21,293.00 worth of EAC was traded on exchanges in the last day. One EAC token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.77 or 0.00004039 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, EAC has traded up 21.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0589 or 0.00000309 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.46 or 0.00023369 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $50.66 or 0.00265423 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000649 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001299 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.18 or 0.00016693 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

EAC Token Profile

EAC (EAC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 30th, 2021. EAC’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 300,000,000 tokens. EAC’s official website is eacplatform.io. EAC’s official Twitter account is @eacplatform.

Buying and Selling EAC

According to CryptoCompare, “EAC (EAC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. EAC has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of EAC is 0.78916652 USD and is up 6.28 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $25,548.95 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://eacplatform.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EAC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade EAC should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EAC using one of the exchanges listed above.

