Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBMT) Short Interest Up 91.4% in September

Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBMT – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 20,100 shares, an increase of 91.4% from the September 15th total of 10,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on EBMT. DA Davidson cut their price objective on Eagle Bancorp Montana to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on Eagle Bancorp Montana in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eagle Bancorp Montana

In other Eagle Bancorp Montana news, Director Kenneth M. Walsh sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.33, for a total transaction of $193,300.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 186,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,596,984.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Eagle Bancorp Montana Trading Up 1.9 %

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brandes Investment Partners LP boosted its position in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana by 35.6% during the first quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 12,231 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 3,210 shares during the period. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana by 24.1% during the second quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 15,514 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 3,011 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana by 8.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,471 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 1,107 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana by 7.0% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 14,926 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 970 shares during the period. Finally, Naples Global Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana by 4.6% during the first quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 29,650 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $662,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.52% of the company’s stock.

EBMT traded up $0.36 on Friday, hitting $19.05. The company had a trading volume of 2,245 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,370. The company has a market cap of $153.16 million, a PE ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.55. Eagle Bancorp Montana has a 12-month low of $18.26 and a 12-month high of $24.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.78.

Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ:EBMT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $23.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.30 million. Eagle Bancorp Montana had a return on equity of 7.70% and a net margin of 10.95%. Equities research analysts expect that Eagle Bancorp Montana will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

Eagle Bancorp Montana Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were given a $0.138 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. This is a positive change from Eagle Bancorp Montana’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Eagle Bancorp Montana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.48%.

Eagle Bancorp Montana Company Profile

Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Opportunity Bank of Montana that provides various retail banking products and services to small businesses and individuals in Montana. It accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit accounts.

Featured Articles

